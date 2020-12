Almari (undisclosed) will be back in action for the Lahden Pelicans on Wednesday.

Almari likely would have gotten the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Penguins but his injury sidetracked his early 2020-21 campaign. The 22-year-old defenseman was selected by the Pens in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft and will likely have to wait at least another year before getting a chance to make his NHL debut.