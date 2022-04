Almari has been recalled to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from his loan stint in Finland.

Almari saw action in 22 games for Lukko Rauma, including the postseason, in which he recorded two helpers and eight PIM. The blueliner won't offer much in terms of offensive upside and therefore projects as nothing more than a low-end fantasy target if he makes it to the NHL at some point.