Almari sustained an undisclosed injury while playing for Finnish club Pelicans and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Almari was always going to be a long shot to crack the 23-man roster for the Penguins during training camp, though this injury timeline shouldn't impact his availability for camp. The 22-year-old blueliner figures to be either returned to Pelicans or assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton next season.