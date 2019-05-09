Penguins' Niclas Almari: Signs entry-level contract

Almari signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Thursday.

Pittsburgh selected Almari in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old blueliner spent the 2018-19 campaign in his native Finland playing for HPK Hameenlinna of the SM-liiga, notching five points in 42 appearances. Almari will almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2019-20 season in the AHL and probably won't ever develop into a reliable offensive contributor at the NHL level, so there's really no reason for fantasy owners to track his development at this stage.