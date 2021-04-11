The Ducks traded Deslauriers to the Penguins on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Brandon Tanev (upper body) still isn't skating for the Penguins, so Deslauriers will bring some grit to the Penguins' bottom six for the time being. Deslauriers has recorded eight points, 38 PIM and 102 hits through 35 games with the Ducks this season. His first chance to debut with his new squad is Thursday against the Flyers. The official terms of the deal have yet to be revealed.