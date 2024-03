Acciari notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

The helper was Acciari's first point in five games since he returned from a concussion. The 32-year-old fourth-liner hasn't added much offense in 2023-24, picking up five points with 50 shots on net, 100 hits, 70 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Acciari had 23 points between the Blues and the Maple Leafs last year, but his lack of offense this season makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.