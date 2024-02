Acciari (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

The fact that Acciari has been cleared to start taking contact is certainly an encouraging development, but there's still no concrete timetable for his return to game action. Either way, the 32-year-old vet has picked up only four points through 39 contests this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.