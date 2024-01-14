site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Day-to-day with upper-body injury
Acciari is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Acciari was a last-minute scratch from the Penguins' lineup Saturday. The 32-year-old's absence allowed Colin White to draw into the lineup. Acciari's next chance to play is Monday versus the Kraken.
