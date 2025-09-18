Acciari will miss the start of training camp due to a core muscle injury, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Thursday.

According to Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, Acciari is still expected back during preseason, so he should be cleared before Opening Night against the Rangers on Oct. 7. When in the lineup last year, the 33-year-old Acciari notched five goals, seven assists and 75 shots in 79 regular-season contests. With the Pens looking to get younger this year, Acciari could find himself serving plenty of time in the press box as a healthy scratch.