Acciari has been diagnosed with a concussion according to coach Mike Sullivan on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Acciari's diagnosis shouldn't come as a surprise after his helmet was dislodged on a hit from Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon, who was assessed a three-game suspension as a result. Per Pens Inside Scoop, Acciari won't play during the Penguins' upcoming two-game road trip. Colin White is set to center the fourth line while Acciari is sidelined.