Acciari scored an empty-net goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Acciari has two points and eight shots on net over his last three games. The 32-year-old forward continues to play in a middle-six role as the Penguins search for line combinations that will lead to success. Acciari has just five points through 16 contests, but he's added 23 shots on net, 43 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating, so he could help fantasy managers who are looking for more than just offense in deep formats.