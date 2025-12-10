Acciari scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Anaheim.

He got the Pens on the board in the first period when his face-off win came back to him after it went off a skate, and he wired a wrist shot past Ville Husso from the left circle. It was Acciari's first goal of the season. He has five points in 15 games, and he's never going to replicate his 20-goal, Cy Young season in Florida in 2019-20. Acciari's limited fantasy value comes from his ability to hit -- he delivered 180 of those last season, but with his limited contributions in other categories, we can't recommend him.