Acciari (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Wild on Monday.

Acciari could get back into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 30 versus the Lightning, a stretch of seven games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. The winger's primary value to the team comes from his ability to kill penalties, but he did still manage two goals on seven shots in his last six contests. If he does play, Acciari will likely move into a fourth-line role that would see Johnny Gruden dropped from the lineup.