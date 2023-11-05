Acciari logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.
Acciari helped out on Matt Nieto's second-period marker. The helper got Acciari on the scoresheet for the first time in 10 games this season. The 31-year-old center has added 12 shots on net, 19 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while working exclusively on the fourth line. That limited role makes it unlikely he'll score enough to be an option for fantasy managers.
