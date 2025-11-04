Acciari (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Pittsburgh recalled Danton Heinen from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move. Acciari will miss at least the next three games, beginning with Thursday's matchup against Washington, after being hurt in Monday's 4-3 loss to Toronto. However, it is unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has contributed three assists, 11 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and 18 hits in 13 appearances this season.