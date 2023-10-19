Acciari suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday versus Detroit, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.
Acciari missed practice Thursday as he was having the severity of his injury evaluated. Acciari has yet to pick up a point in four games this season.
