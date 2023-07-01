Acciari agreed to a three-year, $6 million contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Acciari accumulated 14 goals, 23 points, 102 shots on net and 244 hits in 77 games between St. Louis and Toronto last season. He is a solid penalty killer and will bring some physical play to the fourth line of the Penguins.
