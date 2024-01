Acciari (undisclosed) was a late scratch for Saturday's game against Carolina, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Acciari was originally projected to center the fourth line, but Colin White will instead serve in that role while making his Penguins debut. Acciari has three goals, four points, 63 hits and 51 blocks in 33 outings in 2023-24.