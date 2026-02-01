Acciari scored two goals in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

The fourth-line grinder has only two multi-point performances on the season, but they're come in the last two games. Acciari is having a disappointing season for the most part -- after reaching triple digits in both hits and blocked shots in 2024-25, he has only 44 hits and 31 blocks in 40 games so far this season -- but he has chipped in six goals, 15 points and a plus-9 rating.