Acciari recorded a goal and four hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Acciari extended the Penguins' lead to 2-0 midway through the second period, one-timing a net-front feed from Matt Nieto for his first goal of the season. While Acciari hasn't provided much offensively with Pittsburgh (he now has a goal and an assist through 17 games), he's certainly offered a physical presence on the fourth line, racking up 22 blocked shots and a team-leading 36 hits.