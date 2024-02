Acciari (concussion) was taken off injured reserve Thursday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports, which sets the stage for him to draw into the lineup for the evening's game against Montreal.

Acciari missed the Penguins' previous six contests. He has three goals, four points, 91 hits and 59 blocks in 39 outings in 2023-24. Acciari is projected to play on the fourth line Thursday while Jesse Puljujarvi might serve as a healthy scratch.