Acciari scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

Acciari has scored three times over his last four games. The 34-year-old continues to fill a fourth-line role, though his defensive responsibilities give him a boost in ice time. For the season, the veteran forward has nine goals, 19 points, 71 shots on net, 55 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 53 appearances.