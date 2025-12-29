Acciari scored a goal on two shots and added five PIM in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Acciari fought Connor Murphy late in the first period before adding a goal in the second. The 34-year-old Acciari continues to be a staple on the Penguins' fourth line, though he's also chipped in two goals over his last three outings. The forward is at three goals, eight points, 23 shots on net, 17 PIM, 33 hits and 17 blocked shots through 24 appearances this season. While he's on pace for his best season in a Penguins sweater, he's unlikely to come anywhere near his career highs of 20 goals and 27 points from 66 games in 2019-20 with the Panthers.