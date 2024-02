Acciari (concussion) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday.

Acciari has already missed two games after suffering a concussion and now figures to be out of action for at least two more as the Penguins enter a back-to-back against Florida and Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Unless the Penguins are going to go with seven defensemen, fantasy players should expect a forward to be called up from the minors to fill out the forward group.