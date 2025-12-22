Acciari scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Acciari ended a four-game slump with the second-period tally. The 34-year-old forward continues to fill a bottom-six role, but he's been effective there with four points over nine games since he returned from an upper-body injury. Overall, he's produced seven points, 20 shots on net, 31 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 22 appearances.