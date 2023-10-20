Per Wes Crosby of NHL.com, Acciari (upper body) will be available to play Saturday, according to coach Mike Sullivan.
Acciari was back at practice Friday after missing Thursday's skate. He was injured Wednesday versus Detroit. Acciari is pointless in four games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Injured Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Inks three-year deal with Penguins•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Supplies goal vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Snaps 25-game playoff goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Back at it•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Not playing this weekend•