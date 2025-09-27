Acciari (abdomen) won't be available for preseason action versus Columbus on Saturday.

Acciari has been skating in a non-contact jersey for the last few days. The 33-year-old had five goals, 12 points, 100 blocked shots and 180 hits across 79 regular-season games in 2024-25, but could see his role reduced as the Penguins may decide to go younger this season.