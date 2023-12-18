Acciari (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

It appears as though Acciari will return to the lineup Monday versus Minnesota after being considered a game-time decision following the morning skate. He is projected to center the fourth line following a seven-game absence. Acciari has supplied two goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and 44 hits in 22 outings this campaign.