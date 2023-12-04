Acciari (lower body) is traveling with the team but is not expected to play during Pittsburgh's three-game road trip, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Monday.

Acciari could be a candidate for injured reserve if the Penguins decide they need a roster spot during the trip. Joona Koppanen made his season debut against the Flyers on Saturday with Acciari unavailable and will likely continue to serve in a bottom-six role.