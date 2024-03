Acciari scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 6-3 win over San Jose.

Acciari opened the scoring midway through the first period, deflecting an Erik Karlsson shot past Magnus Chrona. It's the first goal since Dec. 31 for Acciari and just his second point in his last 22 games. The 32-year-old center now has four goals and six points through 50 games in a fourth-line role with Pittsburgh this season.