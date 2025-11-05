The Penguins announced Wednesday that Acciari (upper body) will miss a minimum of three weeks.

Acciari was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and he's facing a multi-week absence due to an upper-body injury that he sustained against the Maple Leafs on Monday. Justin Brazeau (upper body) is slated to miss a minimum of four weeks, so Danton Heinen should have an opportunity to step up for the Penguins after being recalled Tuesday.