Acciari (abdomen) was named to the Penguins' roster for Wednesday's preseason clash with Buffalo.

Acciari looks set to make his preseason debut after dealing with a core muscle injury since the start of training camp. In his 79 games for Pittsburgh last year, the 33-year-old center notched five goals and seven helpers. With new head coach Dan Muse taking the reins and GM Kyle Dubas wanting to go younger, the veteran Acciari could find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch periodically.