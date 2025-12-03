Acciari (upper body) is expected to travel with Pittsburgh for its two-game road trip, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Acciari won't be an option for Thursday's clash with Tampa, but the fact that he is traveling with the team should be a good indication he's nearing a return. While Acciari won't offer much in terms of offensive upside, he's got just three helpers in 13 games this year, but he should see plenty of minutes in a fourth-line role.