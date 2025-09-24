Acciari (abdomen) took the ice Wednesday in a non-contact sweater, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Acciari is slowly working his way back from a core muscle injury that has, thus far, prevented him from featuring in a preseason game. While the veteran forward is expected to be healthy for Opening Night against the Rangers on Oct. 7, he may not actually crack the lineup if new head coach Dan Muse sticks to his guns in deploying a younger lineup this season.