Acciari recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and four PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

Acciari ended his 12-game slump by setting up the first of two goals by Connor Dewar in this contest, which tied the game at 1-1. Even with the lack of offense, Acciari has moved up the lineup, though he could see his ice time cut again once Thomas Novak (lower body) is healthy. Acciari is at 10 points, 69 shots on net, 147 hits, 89 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 69 appearances this season.