Acciari's point drought reached 12 games in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Acciari has gone minus-6 with nine shots on net, 25 hits and 19 blocked shots in that span. The 33-year-old has moved up to the third line lately, but that's not much better than the fourth-line he occupied earlier in the year given the lack of depth in the Penguins' offense. Acciari has mustered just nine points with 67 shots, a minus-21 rating, 145 hits and 87 blocks over 68 appearances as a primarily defensive forward this season.