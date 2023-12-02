Acciari suffered a lower-body injury Thursday and will not be available Saturday versus Philadelphia, per Penguins reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Acciari has a pair of goals, an assist, 44 hits and 28 blocked shots in 22 games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Notches first goal of season•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Gathers helper in win•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Injured Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Inks three-year deal with Penguins•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Supplies goal vs. Tampa Bay•