Acciari scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Panthers.

Acciari has three goals and an assist over his last five outings. The 34-year-old continues to be an effective depth scorer from the fourth line as well as a strong penalty killer. He's up to 12 goals, 23 points, 91 shots on net, 65 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 63 appearances. It would still take a sustained push for him to match his career-best 27-point campaign, which came with the Panthers in 2019-20.