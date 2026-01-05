Acciari scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Acciari has scored three times over his last seven games, which is decent production for a bottom-six forward. He remains on the fourth line and is more valued for his defensive skills, so steady offense shouldn't be expected. The 34-year-old is up to nine points, 33 shots, 35 hits, 22 blocked shots and 17 PIM across 28 appearances.