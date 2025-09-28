Penguins' Noel Acciari: Won't suit up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Acciari (abdomen) will not be available for Monday's preseason game against the Red Wings.
Acciari has progressed to skating in a regular jersey at practice after participating without contact earlier in training camp, but he's not ready to play in a preseason game just yet. The right-shot forward will have two more chances to draw into exhibition play after Monday's game.
More News
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Remains out of lineup•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Not ready for Friday•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Skating in non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Dealing with core muscle injury•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Still not cleared to play•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Ruled out for season•