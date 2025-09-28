default-cbs-image
Acciari (abdomen) will not be available for Monday's preseason game against the Red Wings.

Acciari has progressed to skating in a regular jersey at practice after participating without contact earlier in training camp, but he's not ready to play in a preseason game just yet. The right-shot forward will have two more chances to draw into exhibition play after Monday's game.

