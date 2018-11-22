Penguins' Olli Maatta: Bags assist

Maatta recorded a helper versus the Stars on Wednesday.

While Maatta did manage to tally his sixth assist, he is still looking for his first goal of the season. The fact that the Finn has put a mere 25 pucks on net in 19 outings certainly won't improve his chances of tickling the twine any time soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories