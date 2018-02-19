Penguins' Olli Maatta: Bags one apple in victory

Maatta had an assist during a 5-2 victory over Columbus on Sunday.

Maatta now has points in each of his last three games, which is his best streak since October, when he bagged assists in six straight contests. The Fin also has been filling in the statsheet by other means lately too, as throughout his last 10 games he's thrown 16 shots on goal and logged 23 hits. The fact that Maatta skates on the second power-play unit, and is only averaging 1:08 of time on the man advantage since the New Year certainly won't make it easier for the 23-year-old to keep up his recent streak, but with 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 60 games, he needs just nine more tallies to set a new career high.