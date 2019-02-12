Penguins' Olli Maatta: Being evaluated Tuesday
Maatta suffered an upper-body injury Monday against the Flyers and will be further evaluated Tuesday.
Maatta was injured in the first period Monday and did not return to the game. If he misses Wednesday's game against Edmonton, he will likely be replaced by Justin Schultz (lower leg) or Chad Ruhwedel.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...