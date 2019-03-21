Penguins' Olli Maatta: Cleared for contact
Maatta (shoulder) took the ice in a regular sweater Thursday and has been cleared for contact, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
While it is too soon for Maatta to slot into the lineup versus Nashville on Thursday, the door is open for him to possibly return as early as Saturday's matchup with Dallas. Even once cleared to play, the blueliner may not be able to work his way into the lineup over Marcus Pettersson.
