Penguins' Olli Maatta: Coming off solid season

Maatta played all 82 games of the regular season and matched his career high in points (29).

In addition to his point tally, Maatta set career highs for shots (164), power-play points (eight) and hits (131). Physicality had previously been one aspect missing from the Finn's game, but it appears he decided to take a different approach this season. The defenseman added a mere two helpers in his 12 postseason appearances, despite averaging 19:48 of ice time (including 1:23 with the man advantage). Looking head, 30 points is likely the ceiling for Maata, but he should be able to consistently push for that threshold.