Penguins' Olli Maatta: Coming off solid season
Maatta played all 82 games of the regular season and matched his career high in points (29).
In addition to his point tally, Maatta set career highs for shots (164), power-play points (eight) and hits (131). Physicality had previously been one aspect missing from the Finn's game, but it appears he decided to take a different approach this season. The defenseman added a mere two helpers in his 12 postseason appearances, despite averaging 19:48 of ice time (including 1:23 with the man advantage). Looking head, 30 points is likely the ceiling for Maata, but he should be able to consistently push for that threshold.
More News
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Garners assist•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Picks up first point of 2018 postseason•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Snags power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Heating up offensively•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Bags one apple in victory•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Solid game, despite no points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...