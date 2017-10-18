Penguins' Olli Maatta: Extends point streak to five games
Maatta picked up an assist during Tuesday's 5-4 win against the Rangers.
The first-period helper brought Maatta's scoring streak to a career-high five games. During the streak, the 23-year-old blueliner has recorded a goal and five assists, with two coming on a man advantage. With seven points in as many games, Maatta has a very good chance to surpass his career-high of 29 points.
