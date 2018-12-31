Penguins' Olli Maatta: Game-time decision

Maatta is a game-time decision ahead of Monday's game against the Wild.

Maatta was banged up in Pittsburgh's last game but has a chance to face Minnesota. Alternatively, the team could err on the side of caution and sit him for a game. The 24-year-old is goalless in 37 games this season but does have 10 assists. If Maatta can't go, expect Jamie Oleksiak to take his place on the blue line.