Penguins' Olli Maatta: Garners assist against Devils

Maatta picked up an assist on the Penguins' lone goal versus New Jersey on Monday.

Maatta started the season on a six-game pointless streak that also saw him bench for one game, but appears to have rediscovered his offense, as he has tallied four assists in his previous six contests. The blueliner put nine shots on goal in his last half dozen outings and could get his first goal of the 2018-198 campaign soon.