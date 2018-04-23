Penguins' Olli Maatta: Garners assist

Maatta snagged a helper in Sunday's 8-5 defeat of the Flyers.

Maatta fired a shot from the point that was tipped in by Jake Guentzel to tie the game up at four goals apiece. The 23-year-old defender has a pair of points in six postseason contests. The Finn is bogged down in a 23-game goal drought -- dating back to March 1 -- which is an indication of the fact he is known more for his defensive prowess than his scoring touch.