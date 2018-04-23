Penguins' Olli Maatta: Garners assist
Maatta snagged a helper in Sunday's 8-5 defeat of the Flyers.
Maatta fired a shot from the point that was tipped in by Jake Guentzel to tie the game up at four goals apiece. The 23-year-old defender has a pair of points in six postseason contests. The Finn is bogged down in a 23-game goal drought -- dating back to March 1 -- which is an indication of the fact he is known more for his defensive prowess than his scoring touch.
More News
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Picks up first point of 2018 postseason•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Snags power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Heating up offensively•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Bags one apple in victory•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Solid game, despite no points•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Notches power-play assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...