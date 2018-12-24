Penguins' Olli Maatta: Goalless to start season
Maatta is still looking for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign, despite having played in all but one of the Penguins' 36 games.
While few were looking for Maatta to suddenly start putting up Erik Karlsson like numbers, expectations were elevated for the blueliner after scoring seven goals and 29 points last year. While he has still managed to notch 10 helpers, the lack of scoring from the Finn could see him serving as a healthy scratch from time to time once Jamie Oleksiak (concussion) and Justin Schultz (lower leg) are both healthy.
